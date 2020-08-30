शहर चुनें
पत्नी ने हाथ की नस काट खून से 'आई लव यू बाबू' लिख लगाई थी फांसी, पति ने किया था ये घिनौना काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 02:35 PM IST
कमलप्रीत और कमरे मिला सुसाइड नोट
कमलप्रीत और कमरे मिला सुसाइड नोट - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के कल्याणपुर के केशवपुरम में युवती की आत्महत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने कोचिंग संचालक पति और उसके परिजनों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता की तहरीर पर दहेज प्रताड़ना समेत अन्य मामलों में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि कोचिंग संचालक पहले भी एक शादी कर चुका है। कोचिंग संचालक अविनाश शर्मा की पत्नी कमलप्रीत ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी।
कमलप्रीत और कमरे मिला सुसाइड नोट
कमलप्रीत और कमरे मिला सुसाइड नोट - फोटो : amar ujala
पति अवनीश एवं मृतका कमलप्रीत
पति अवनीश एवं मृतका कमलप्रीत - फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत
कमलप्रीत - फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत की मां
कमलप्रीत की मां - फोटो : amar ujala
इसी से लटका मिला था शव
इसी से लटका मिला था शव - फोटो : amar ujala
