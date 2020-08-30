पत्नी ने हाथ की नस काट खून से 'आई लव यू बाबू' लिख लगाई थी फांसी, पति ने किया था ये घिनौना काम

{"_id":"5f4b67d28ebc3eabeb6b32ea","slug":"wife-cut-wrist-and-written-love-letter-with-blood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 '\u0906\u0908 \u0932\u0935 \u092f\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942' \u0932\u093f\u0916 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u093f\u0928\u094c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलप्रीत और कमरे मिला सुसाइड नोट
- फोटो : amar ujala
पति अवनीश एवं मृतका कमलप्रीत
- फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत
- फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत की मां
- फोटो : amar ujala
इसी से लटका मिला था शव
- फोटो : amar ujala