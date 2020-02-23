शहर चुनें

एक हादसे से तीन परिवारों में मातम, चौथी में विदा होकर आई बहन, भाई से नहीं मिल पाई, लाश देख निकली चीख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 07:39 PM IST
हादसे के कारण तीन परिवारों में मातम
हादसे के कारण तीन परिवारों में मातम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर रविवार तड़के हुए हादसे में तीन परिवारों में मातम छा गया। मृतक रजत शर्मा के पिता विजयपाल काफी देर तक गुमसुम बैठे रहे। बताया कि रजत दो भाइयों में छोटा था। उस पर ही परिवार की जिम्मेदारी थी। 16 फरवरी को उसकी बहन की शादी हुई थी। शनिवार को चौथी विदा कराने जाना था।

 
हादसे के कारण तीन परिवारों में मातम
हादसे के कारण तीन परिवारों में मातम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परजिन
रोते बिलखते परजिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में मृतक दोस्त
हादसे में मृतक दोस्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में घर के चिरागों की मौत के बाद बदहवास परिजन
हादसे में घर के चिरागों की मौत के बाद बदहवास परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की फाइल फोटो
मृतक की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
