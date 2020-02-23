एक हादसे से तीन परिवारों में मातम, चौथी में विदा होकर आई बहन, भाई से नहीं मिल पाई, लाश देख निकली चीख

{"_id":"5e5284d38ebc3ef3fe6225ef","slug":"weeds-among-three-families-due-to-an-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के कारण तीन परिवारों में मातम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5284d38ebc3ef3fe6225ef","slug":"weeds-among-three-families-due-to-an-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते बिलखते परजिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5284d38ebc3ef3fe6225ef","slug":"weeds-among-three-families-due-to-an-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में मृतक दोस्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5284d38ebc3ef3fe6225ef","slug":"weeds-among-three-families-due-to-an-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में घर के चिरागों की मौत के बाद बदहवास परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5284d38ebc3ef3fe6225ef","slug":"weeds-among-three-families-due-to-an-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला