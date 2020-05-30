यूपी: मौसम ने मचाई तबाही, तेज आंधी संग बारिश और ओले गिरने से 15 की मौत, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ed2851b1165f464f37ee32e","slug":"weather-report-weather-in-cities-of-up-weather-prediction-meteorological-department-gives-information","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 15 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेज आंधी संग बारिश औरा ओले गिरने से मची तबाही
- फोटो : amar ujala
ओले गिरने से पट गईं सड़कें
- फोटो : amar ujala
आंधी में उखड़ा पेंड और ओले गिरने से खराब हुए तरबूज
- फोटो : amar ujala
आंधी बरिश और ओला गिरने से फसल हुई बर्बाद
- फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश में भीग गया अनाज
- फोटो : amar ujala
ओले गिराने से छत में हुए छेद
- फोटो : amar ujala
आंधी में टूटे बिजली के पोल और पेड़
- फोटो : amar ujala