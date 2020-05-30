शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report, weather in cities of UP, weather prediction, Meteorological Department gives information

यूपी: मौसम ने मचाई तबाही, तेज आंधी संग बारिश और ओले गिरने से 15 की मौत, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 09:39 PM IST
तेज आंधी संग बारिश औरा ओले गिरने से मची तबाही
तेज आंधी संग बारिश औरा ओले गिरने से मची तबाही - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते बुंदेलखंड और कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, कन्नौज, इटावा, औरैया, बांदा, जालौन, उरई, फतेहपुर, चित्रकूट, कानपुर देहात, महोबा में बृहस्पतिवार से बिगड़ा मौसम का मिजाज शनिवार को और बिगड़ गया। आंधी संग बारिश और ओले गिरने से कई जिलों में काफी तबाही मची। कई जगह पेड़ गिरने से जहां यातायात ठप रहा, वहीं बिजली आपूर्ति व्यवस्था भी धड़ाम हो गई।

 
तेज आंधी संग बारिश औरा ओले गिरने से मची तबाही
तेज आंधी संग बारिश औरा ओले गिरने से मची तबाही - फोटो : amar ujala
ओले गिरने से पट गईं सड़कें
ओले गिरने से पट गईं सड़कें - फोटो : amar ujala
आंधी में उखड़ा पेंड और ओले गिरने से खराब हुए तरबूज
आंधी में उखड़ा पेंड और ओले गिरने से खराब हुए तरबूज - फोटो : amar ujala
आंधी बरिश और ओला गिरने से फसल हुई बर्बाद
आंधी बरिश और ओला गिरने से फसल हुई बर्बाद - फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश में भीग गया अनाज
बारिश में भीग गया अनाज - फोटो : amar ujala
ओले गिराने से छत में हुए छेद
ओले गिराने से छत में हुए छेद - फोटो : amar ujala
आंधी में टूटे बिजली के पोल और पेड़
आंधी में टूटे बिजली के पोल और पेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
