यूपी के कई शहरों में पांच दिन तक रहेगी हाड़ कंपाऊ ठंड, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5dfa5a498ebc3e87ce3ea9e1","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-freezing-cold-for-next-five-days-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u095c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u090a \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfa5a498ebc3e87ce3ea9e1","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-freezing-cold-for-next-five-days-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u095c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u090a \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfa5a498ebc3e87ce3ea9e1","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-freezing-cold-for-next-five-days-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u095c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u090a \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfa5a498ebc3e87ce3ea9e1","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-freezing-cold-for-next-five-days-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u095c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u090a \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfa5a498ebc3e87ce3ea9e1","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-freezing-cold-for-next-five-days-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u095c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u090a \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला