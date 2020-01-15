शहर चुनें

weather report today, rain in cities of UP, weather news, weather department prediction

यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश से बेरहम हुआ मौसम, ओले गिरने के आसार, विभाग की ये भविष्यवाणी जरूर पढ़ लें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 03:57 PM IST
बारिश से बेरहम हुआ मौसम, बढ़ी ठंड
1 of 6
बारिश से बेरहम हुआ मौसम, बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में बुधवार को झमाझम बारिश हुई। बारिश के साथ ही ठंड और बढ़ गई। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो उत्तर पूर्वी हवाओं की सक्रियता के चलते बुधवार से तीन दिन तक बारिश के आसार हैं। ओले भी गिर सकते हैं। इससे पारा गिरेगा और ठंड का असर भी तेज होगा।
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur freezng cold in kanpur weather department prediction
