हम सब मर जाएंगे, कोई बाहर निकाल ले, चीख रहा था आग में फंसा परिवार, बेबस थे लोग, धमाकों से दहला इलाका

{"_id":"5ff6fbf88ebc3e30d1035879","slug":"we-will-all-die-family-was-screaming-in-the-fire-the-people-were-helpless-the-area-shook-by-the-blast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947, \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इमारत में लगी भीषण आग
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ff6fbf88ebc3e30d1035879","slug":"we-will-all-die-family-was-screaming-in-the-fire-the-people-were-helpless-the-area-shook-by-the-blast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947, \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग में फंसा युवक खिड़की से झांकता हुआ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ff6fbf88ebc3e30d1035879","slug":"we-will-all-die-family-was-screaming-in-the-fire-the-people-were-helpless-the-area-shook-by-the-blast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947, \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झुलस कर रेलिंग पर टंगा युवक
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ff6fbf88ebc3e30d1035879","slug":"we-will-all-die-family-was-screaming-in-the-fire-the-people-were-helpless-the-area-shook-by-the-blast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947, \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दमकल के पास नहीं थी तीसरी मंजिल पर जाने के लिए सीढ़ी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ff6fbf88ebc3e30d1035879","slug":"we-will-all-die-family-was-screaming-in-the-fire-the-people-were-helpless-the-area-shook-by-the-blast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e \u0938\u092c \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0947, \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तमाशबीन बने लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala