Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   We will all die, family was screaming in the fire, the people were helpless, the area shook by the blast

हम सब मर जाएंगे, कोई बाहर निकाल ले, चीख रहा था आग में फंसा परिवार, बेबस थे लोग, धमाकों से दहला इलाका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 05:52 PM IST
इमारत में लगी भीषण आग
इमारत में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में गोविंदनगर की घोषी बिल्डिंग में फंसा परिवार चीख रहा था। लोगों से जान बचाने की गुहार लगा रहा था लेकिन लोग मजबूर थे। आग की लपटों का सामना कोई नहीं कर पा रहा था। उनको बचाने गया रवि भी लपटों की चपेट में आकर चीख रहा था लेकिन बेबस लोग कुछ न कर सके और रवि जिंदा जल गया।

 
इमारत में लगी भीषण आग
इमारत में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : amar ujala
आग में फंसा युवक खिड़की से झांकता हुआ
आग में फंसा युवक खिड़की से झांकता हुआ - फोटो : amar ujala
झुलस कर रेलिंग पर टंगा युवक
झुलस कर रेलिंग पर टंगा युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
दमकल के पास नहीं थी तीसरी मंजिल पर जाने के लिए सीढ़ी
दमकल के पास नहीं थी तीसरी मंजिल पर जाने के लिए सीढ़ी - फोटो : amar ujala
तमाशबीन बने लोग
तमाशबीन बने लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
