प्रेमिका की छोटी बहन से संबंध बनाना चाहता था प्रेमी, दूसरे प्रेमी ने चाकू से गला रेत दी दर्दनाक मौत

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 08:46 PM IST
गला रेतकर हुई थी हत्या
1 of 5
गला रेतकर हुई थी हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई के सुरसा थाना क्षेत्र के इछनापुर निवासी युवक की हत्या के मामले का पुलिस ने मंगलवार को खुलासा कर दिया। प्रेमिका की छोटी बहन के साथ संबंध बनाने का दबाव डालने के कारण छोटी बहन के प्रेमी ने साथी के साथ मिलकर उसकी हत्या की थी। पुलिस ने हत्या के आरोप में किशोरी सहित तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 

 
गला रेतकर हुई थी हत्या
गला रेतकर हुई थी हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद लाश देखने के लिए लग गई थी मौके पर भीड़
घटना के बाद लाश देखने के लिए लग गई थी मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत में मिली थी खून से सनी लाश
खेत में मिली थी खून से सनी लाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्यारोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्यारोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में शव मिलने के बाद मच गया था हड़कंप
गांव में शव मिलने के बाद मच गया था हड़कंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
