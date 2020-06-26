शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: Rape accused had driven Corona-positive residents out of the Quarantine Center

यूपी: दुष्कर्म आरोपी ने क्वारंटीन सेंटर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव संवासिनियों को भगाया था, जांच में हुआ चौंका देने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 09:31 PM IST
क्वारंटीन सेंटर से भागी थी संवासिनियां
क्वारंटीन सेंटर से भागी थी संवासिनियां - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर के पनकी स्थित केडीए ड्रीम्स क्वारंटीन सेंटर से दो संवासिनियों को दुष्कर्म के आरोपी ने अपने भाई व चाचा के साथ मिलकर भगाया था। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

 
क्वारंटीन सेंटर से भागी थी संवासिनियां
क्वारंटीन सेंटर से भागी थी संवासिनियां - फोटो : amar ujala
जांच के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
जांच के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी - फोटो : amar ujala
संवासिनी गृह कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद किया गया है सील
संवासिनी गृह कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद किया गया है सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने किया चौंका देने वाला खुलासा
पुलिस ने किया चौंका देने वाला खुलासा - फोटो : amar ujala
संवासिनी गृह के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
संवासिनी गृह के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : amar ujala
