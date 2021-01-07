शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: Husband used to make pressure on wife to drink alcohol in front of friends, mother hanged with innocent son

यूपी: पति दोस्तों के सामने पत्नी पर शराब पीने का बनाता था दबाव, मासूम को फांसी पर लटका मां भी झूली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 11:38 AM IST
महिला और उसके बेटे की मौत
1 of 5
महिला और उसके बेटे की मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में बिधनू के यशोदा नगर पी ब्लॉक में दो साल के बेटे के साथ जान देने के मामले में मृतका के पिता ने दामाद पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। कहा, कि दामाद पवन बेटी पर अपने दोस्तों के सामने शराब पीने का दबाव बनाता था। सार्वजनिक रूप से उसे बेइज्जत करता था।
महिला और उसके बेटे की मौत
महिला और उसके बेटे की मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
मां बेटे की लटकी मिली थी लाश
मां बेटे की लटकी मिली थी लाश - फोटो : amar ujala
महिला और उसके बेटे की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
महिला और उसके बेटे की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर हंगामा करते परिजन
मौके पर हंगामा करते परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
परिजनों और थानेदार की हुई बहस
परिजनों और थानेदार की हुई बहस - फोटो : amar ujala
