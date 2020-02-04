शहर चुनें

पहले बेरहमी से रेता प्रेमिका का गला फिर अपनी गर्दन पर चाकू से किए वार, अब दोनों लड़ रहे मौत से जंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 09:54 AM IST
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
1 of 6
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के अचलगंज में घर से बुलाकर प्रेमिका की गला रेतने के बाद युवक ने खुद भी जान देने का प्रयास किया। युवती को लहूलुहान हालत में उसके घर छोड़ने के बाद युवक कुछ दूरी पर जाकर बेहोश होकर गिर गया। भोर पहर पांच बजे घटना की जानकारी के बाद पुलिस ने युवती को कानपुर के हैलट व युवक को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। युवती की मां ने युवक के खिलाफ जानलेवा हमले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
unnao news love bird up crime in hindi crime news affair love affair love affair news knife
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहीं मिले थे खून से लथपथ प्रेमी प्रेमिका
यहीं मिले थे खून से लथपथ प्रेमी प्रेमिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते अधिकारी
जांच करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते अधिकारी
घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते स्नीफर डॉग
जांच करते स्नीफर डॉग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
