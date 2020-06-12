यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से पहाड़ में विस्फोट, तीन श्रमिकों की मौत, दो घंटे चले रेस्क्यू के बाद निकाले गए शव

{"_id":"5ee393e48ebc3e42e9176635","slug":"three-people-died-after-lightning-on-stone-mines-in-mahoba-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940\u092f \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट के बाद लगी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
पहाड़ के मलबे में दबे शवों को निकालकर लाती टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी
- फोटो : amar ujala
दो घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
- फोटो : amar ujala