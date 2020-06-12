शहर चुनें
यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से पहाड़ में विस्फोट, तीन श्रमिकों की मौत, दो घंटे चले रेस्क्यू के बाद निकाले गए शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 08:45 PM IST
रोते बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के महोबा में पत्थर मंडी के ग्राम पहरा स्थित टिंगुरा पहाड़ में शुक्रवार दोपहर आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से तेज धमाके के साथ पहाड़ पर जोरदार विस्फोट हो गया। ब्लास्टिंग के लिए बिछाई गई बारूद में बिजली गिरने से सात श्रमिक मलबे में दब गए। दो घंटे चले रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद मलबे और पत्थरों के नीचे दबे श्रमिकों को बाहर निकाला गया।

 
महोबा उत्तर प्रदेश आकाशीय बिजली पत्थर खदान महोबा न्यूज यूपी न्यूज

रोते बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मृतकों के परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्फोट के बाद लगी भीड़
विस्फोट के बाद लगी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
पहाड़ के मलबे में दबे शवों को निकालकर लाती टीम
पहाड़ के मलबे में दबे शवों को निकालकर लाती टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी - फोटो : amar ujala
दो घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
दो घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : amar ujala
