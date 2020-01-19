डिंपल पर छिड़ी जंग के बाद सुब्रत पाठक का अखिलेश यादव पर हमला, मुलायम का जिक्र कर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

{"_id":"5e249c198ebc3e4b4335326a","slug":"subrata-attacked-on-akhilesh-yadav-after-a-fight-over-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. डीएस मिश्रा से मिलते सुब्रत पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e249c198ebc3e4b4335326a","slug":"subrata-attacked-on-akhilesh-yadav-after-a-fight-over-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉक्टर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5e249c198ebc3e4b4335326a","slug":"subrata-attacked-on-akhilesh-yadav-after-a-fight-over-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज बस हादसे के घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे थे अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e249c198ebc3e4b4335326a","slug":"subrata-attacked-on-akhilesh-yadav-after-a-fight-over-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मरीजों के हालचाल लेते सुब्रत पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला