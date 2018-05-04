शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   strange name of village's in unnao

दुआ, दुबई, तकिया और आराम जैसे विचित्र नामों का भंडार है ये जिला, जानें बिना खुद को रोक न पाएंगे

प्रशांत कुमार द्विवेदी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 03:28 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 15
यूपी का उन्नाव जिला कला और साहित्य जगत में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान रखता है। लेकिन इस जिले में गांवों के  कुछ ऐसे नाम भी हैं जिनके लिए इसने सभी का ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित कर रखा है। वैसे तो बिहार एक राज्य है लेकिन उन्नाव जिले में बिहार एक गांव है। इतना ही जिले के गावों के नाम जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। तकिया लेकर पट्टी और भी हैं जो...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
strange strange name weird bizarre

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हत्या
Lucknow

जब एक साथ जले पिता-पुत्र के शव तो चीत्कारों से गूंज उठा पूरा आसमान

4 मई 2018

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

4 मई 2018

new delhi railway station ndls
Delhi NCR

जब यात्रियों के बोझ तले बैठ गई दिल्ली से पटना जा रही ट्रेन, ऐसे टला बड़ा हादसा

4 मई 2018

tughlaq dynasty tomb
Delhi NCR

Pics: रातों रात इस मकबरे को किया मंदिर में तब्दील, भगवा रंग चढ़ा कर रख दीं मूर्तियां

4 मई 2018

bride murder
Delhi NCR

नई-नवेली दुल्हन का कत्ल करने वाला मास्टरमाइंड हुआ अरेस्ट, लंबी है इसके जुर्म की लिस्ट

4 मई 2018

new delhi railway station
Delhi NCR

रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेगी ये 5 नई सुविधाएं, जान कर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश

4 मई 2018

More in City & states

किशन महाराज
Varanasi

तबला सम्राट पंडित किशन महाराज की पुण्यतिथि आज, जिंदगी जीने का अंदाज़ हमेशा रहा बिंदास

4 मई 2018

शान-ए-अवध
Lucknow

... आखिरकार बिक ही गया 'शान-ए-अवध', मुंबई की एक कंपनी ने करोड़ों में खरीदा

4 मई 2018

पत्नी को पीटा
Chandigarh

देखिए जल्लाद पति की करतूत, पत्नी को बीच सड़क बालों से घसीटा और मारा पीटा

4 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Lucknow

छात्रा ने एसएसपी लखनऊ से पूछा- पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें... तो मिला ये जवाब, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

चीफ जस्टिस की रिटायरमेंट
Chandigarh

एक चीफ जस्टिस ऐसा, 38 साल नौकरी की और अब 'अनोखी' रिटायरमेंट, जानिए कौन हैं

4 मई 2018

राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: चीन बॉर्डर पर शहीद जवान को अंतिम विदाई, मां-पत्नी बेहोश, फूट-फूट कर रोये बच्चे

4 मई 2018

kedarnath dham
Dehradun

भगवान शिव के इस धाम में है 500 साल का रिकॉर्ड,पीएम मोदी से अमिताभ तक कई हस्तियों की पोथी का जिक्र

4 मई 2018

ipl betting
Delhi NCR

सुबह बच्चों को पढ़ाता था शाम को IPL मैच पर सट्टा लगवाता था असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर, 15 गिरफ्तार

4 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

शायद मौत ही खींच ले गई रेडियो मिर्ची की तान्या को, आखिरी कॉल में मां ने उससे कहा था मत आ घर

4 मई 2018

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

जिन्ना को महापुरुष बताने वाले बीजेपी के इस मंत्री के बयान पर केशव मौर्य ने कही ये बात

4 मई 2018

शादी
Chandigarh

सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2018

HP Board 10th Result 2018 declared toppers list of HP Board 10th exam
Shimla

HP Board 10th Result 2018: सिर्फ 12 क्लिक में देखिए 10वीं के सभी टॉपर

4 मई 2018

marriage
Dehradun

मंदिर में गुपचुप शादी करने पहुंचे प्रेमी-प्रेमिका, लेकिन खुल गया ऐसा राज कि मच गया हड़कंप

4 मई 2018

grandmother died
Delhi NCR

तेज आंधी में जब तीसरी मंजिल से गिरने लगी ईंटें, 5 साल के पोते को बचाने में गई दादी की जान

4 मई 2018

प्राथमिक स्कूल
Kanpur

भविष्य से खिलवाड़: स्कूल में अध्यापिका 'छात्रा से जो कुछ करा रही थी' उसे देख हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

4 मई 2018

Wrestling
Dehradun

आमिर के 'दंगल' से कम नहीं इस पिता की कहानी, तीनों बेटियों को अखाड़े में उतारा, ऐसे सिखा रहे पहलवानी

4 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.