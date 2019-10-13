शहर चुनें

Farrukhabad

स्तूप पूजन के साथ बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन, सनातन धर्मियों ने इस बात का किया विरोध, तनाव

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 02:28 PM IST
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन
1 of 5
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद में रविवार को धम्मयात्रा के बाद स्तूप पूजन से महोत्सव का समापन हुआ। भगवान बुद्ध अवतरण दिवस पर चल रहे उत्सव पर सुबह धम्मयात्रा शुरू हुई।
kanpur news kanpur up news farrukhabad news
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन
बौद्ध महोत्सव का समापन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
