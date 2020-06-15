शहर चुनें
Relief from pre monsoon rains, weather report, weather department news, rain in these cities of UP

यूपी के कई शहरों में प्री मानसूनी बारिश से राहत, मानसून दो-तीन दिन दूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 11:44 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में सोमवार को हुई प्री मानसून बारिश ने पिछले 10 दिनों से पड़ रही गरमी और उमस से थोड़ी राहत दिलाई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दो दिन तक इसी तरह मौसम बना रहेगा।
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur weather department prediction

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
