शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Raju Srivastava laughed the people at BJP road show in kanpur

भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव, बोले- भ्रष्टाचारी जहां पकड़ मा आवै, बोरा उढ़ा के शुरू हुई जाओ

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 12:58 AM IST
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव
1 of 5
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में गोविंदनगर उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेंद्र मैथानी के चुनाव प्रचार में शहर आए हास्य कलाकार और यूपी फिल्म विकास परिषद के चेयरमैन राजू श्रीवास्तव (राजू भइया) ने अपने चिरपरिचित अंदाज में लोगों को खूब हंसाया। गंभीर मुद्दों पर भी अपने अंदाज में चर्चा की। बोले भ्रष्टाचारी जहां भी पकड़ मा आवै बोरा उढ़ा के शुरू हुई जाओ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
kanpur news kanpur up news bjp road show in kanpur
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सांसद नुसरत जहां और उलमा का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

नुसरत के पीछे क्यों पड़ा इस्लामिक 'जहां'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां
Meerut

राजनीति में आते ही देवबंदी उलमा के निशाने पर आईं सांसद नुसरत जहां, पढ़ें कब-कब उठे विवाद

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
नुसरत जहां
Meerut

सांसद नुसरत जहां के नाम और दुर्गा पूजा करने पर देवबंदी उलमा भड़के, कहा- ये इस्लाम की तौहीन

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को बड़ी राहत, नहीं होगी कोई कार्रवाई

8 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
navratri in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः मातारानी के जयकारों से गूंज रहे शहर और गांव, देखें सभी फोटो

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतकों को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि
Amritsar

दशहरा को याद कर कांप उठता ये शहर, बिछ गईं थी 59 लाशें और रो पड़ा था वतन, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

माता वैष्णो देवी दरबार
Jammu

टूट गए पिछले सब रिकॉर्ड, माता वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों ने रचा इतिहास, करें दर्शन और जानें विशेष बातें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Sunny Deol
Chandigarh

मसीहा बने सनी देओल, कुवैत में फंसे भारतीय की करवाई वतन वापसी, गांववालों ने कही बड़ी बात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
अनाथालय के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Agra

अनाथालय में दुष्कर्मः प्रशासन की खुली आंख, डीएम ने मांगा डीपीओ से जवाब

8 अक्टूबर 2019

यमुना किनारे बनाए गए कुंडों में प्रतिमा का विसर्जन करते भक्त
Agra

मंगल कामना के बाद मां दुर्गा की विदाई, यमुना किनारे कुंडों पर मूर्तियों का हुआ विसर्जन

8 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Dussehra 2019 Villagers Doing war on Vijayadashami in jaunsar bawar uttarakhand
Dehradun

दशहरा 2019: इस गांव में नहीं होता रावण दहन, दो गांवों के लोग आपस में करते हैं 'युद्ध', ये है वजह

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा पूजा
Kanpur

कानपुर में कुछ ऐसी रही दुर्गा पूजा की रौनक, खास थीम पर सजाए गए पंडाल, देखें तस्वीरें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि व दुर्गा पूजा में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की धूम
Chitrakoot

नवमीं पर मंदिरों में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, दुर्गा पूजा पंडालों में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की धूम

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत-कजाकिस्तान संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास
Dehradun

आतंकियों के ठिकानों को नष्ट करने उतरी भारत-कजाकिस्तान की सेना, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रागिनी गायक सुषमा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

रागनी गायिका सुषमा हत्याकांड में सामने आया सबसे बड़ा सच, मिनट-टू-मिनट लोकेशन लेकर दे रहा था गजेंद्र

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सफाई में लोको वर्कशॉप से निकला 159 साल पुराना इतिहास
Lucknow

लोको वर्कशॉप से निकला 159 साल पुराना इतिहास, रेलवे के 'लोगो' हैं खास, देखें- ऐतिहासिक तस्वीरें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

जलावैं केर बादौ रावणवा जिंदा हुई जात..अबकी गला घोंट के मारौ- राजू श्रीवास्तव

7 अक्टूबर 2019

fresh snowfall in rohtang 40 vehclies trapped kullu himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचलः रोहतांग में 30 सेमी ताजा बर्फबारी, मनाली-लेह मार्ग बंद, सैकड़ों लोग फंसे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
Chandigarh

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण न गिरेगा न गलेगा, आंखों की खासियतें ऐसी, देखकर कहेंगे- गजब कर दिया

7 अक्टूबर 2019

International Kullu Dussehra 2019 take blessings of devi devta
Himachal Pradesh

ढोल-नगाड़ों और नरसिगों की धुनों से गूंजी रघुनाथ नगरी, कीजिए देवताओं के दर्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

बच्चे व महिलाओं को बस में ले जाते हुए
Agra

युवती से दुष्कर्म का मामला: अनाथालय को बना दिया था गेस्ट हाउस, सामने आया 'स्याह सच'

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रागनी गायिका हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

रागनी गायिका हत्याकांड का हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लिव इन पार्टनर ने खुद खोला राज, ऐसे करवाई हत्या

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव
भाजपा के रोड शो में राजू श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुंबई: ट्रेन से कटकर भिखारी की मौत के बाद झोपड़ी पहुंची पुलिस, भिखारी की दौलत देख रह गई दंग

मुंबई में ट्रेन से कटकर मरने वाले एक भिखारी बुरजु चंद आजाद की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को लाखों की दौलत मिली है। इसमें 1.77 लाख रुपये के सिक्के और 8.77 लाख रुपये के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट शामिल हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अर्जुन कपूर और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:34

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ धोनी ने जमकर खेला फुटबॉल, सितारों को देखने उमड़े फैंस

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर 7:11

दिल्ली में अमर उजाला के साथ करें सबसे पुराने दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर के दर्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

इन भिखारियों की संपत्ति आपको चौंका देगी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

काजिंद 2019 1:28

पिथौरागढ़ में दिखा भारत-कजाखिस्तान की सेना का दम, आतंकवाद विरोधी कार्रवाई को लेकर किया सैन्य अभ्यास

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited