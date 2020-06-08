शहर चुनें
Rain in many cities of UP for a week, weather report, weather in cities of UP, weather prediction

लॉकडाउन का असर, 47 साल में पहली बार सुहाना हुआ जून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 04:33 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोराना और उसके चलते लागू हुए लॉकडाउन ने भले ही जनजीवन को अस्त-व्यस्त किया हो, लेकिन प्रकृति को इसका फायदा भी हुआ है। 47 साल में पहली बार ऐसा मौका है जब जून के महीने में इतनी कम गर्मी पड़ रही है। 
 
winds in up weather news weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur weather department

यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
