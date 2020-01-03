छुट्टी न मिलने से आहत दरोगा फांसी पर झूला, बीमार मां को देखने जाना था घर, सदमे से मां की भी मौत

{"_id":"5e0f3ab48ebc3e88137e9b6e","slug":"policeman-hanged-himself-due-to-lack-of-leave-his-mother-also-died-due-to-shock","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0939\u0924 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छुट्टी न मिलने से आहत दरोगा ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद परिजनों से बात करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरोगा की माैत के बाद लिखापढ़ी करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोतवाली में लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला