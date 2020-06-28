शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Police indecency with woman in unnao up

ये है उन्नाव पुलिस! कार में थे एसपी और बुजुर्ग महिला मांग रही थी न्याय, पुलिस वाला बोला- दांत तोड़ देंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 04:25 PM IST
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
1 of 7
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव जिले में पुलिस की संवेदनहीनता सामने आई है। एक बेटे ने ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों के साथ मिलकर मां व अन्य परिजनों को डंडों से पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। दिव्यांग मां ने पुलिस से गुहार लगाई तो सफीपुर पुलिस ने शांतिभंग की कार्रवाई का कोरम पूरा करना शुरू कर दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सेना में शामिल होने के जोश, जुनून और जज्बे को Safalta.com का साथ अमर उजाला के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है।
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur kanpur newsw up news unnao news crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Locust attack
Gorakhpur

पाकिस्तानी टिड्डियों से परेशान हुए किसान, तस्वीरों में देखें इस जुगाड़ से बचा रहे हैं अपनी फसल

28 जून 2020

मध्यान आरती के बाद खुले मां विंध्यवसिनी मंदिर के पट।
Mirzapur

100 दिन बाद मां विंध्यवसिनी के जयकारों संग खुला माता का दरबार, कल से आम श्रद्धालु कर सकेंगे दर्शन

28 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

लद्दाख से जम्मू-कश्मीर तक ऐसे मुश्किल हालात में काम करती है सेना, तस्वीरें कराएंगी गर्व का एहसास

28 जून 2020

शहीद लांस नायक सलीम खान
Chandigarh

24 साल के लांस नायक सलीम खान लद्दाख में शहीद, फोन पर आखिरी बार मां से कही थी ये बात

28 जून 2020

गुरु पूर्णिमा के दिन हर की पौड़ी हरिद्वार में कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज
Puja

गुरु पूर्णिमा के दिन हर की पौड़ी हरिद्वार में कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज
टिड्डी दल का हमला
Delhi NCR

रातों-रात बर्बाद हो जाती सारी फसल, गुरुग्राम के लोगों ने टिड्डी दल को ऐसे हराया

28 जून 2020

आगरा से गुजरा टिड्डी दल
Agra

ब्रज में टिड्डी दल के घुसने से खलबली, आगरा के बाद अब इन जिलों पर मंडरा रही आफत

28 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

परमवीर चक्र पाने वाले देश के पहले योद्धा मेजर सोमनाथ शर्मा
Jammu

24 साल की उम्र में इस जवान ने पाक को किया था पस्त, जेब में रखी गीता से हुई थी पार्थिव शरीर की पहचान

28 जून 2020

हथिनी का इलाज करती टीम
Agra

घायल हथिनी को नई जिंदगी देने की कवायद, रेस्क्यू कर लाया गया था यहां, देखें तस्वीरें

28 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
छात्राएं
Agra

UP Board Result 2020: इंटर में पास हो गए, पर आगे दाखिले का पता नहीं, असमंजस में विद्यार्थी

28 जून 2020

Heavy rain possible in Uttar Pradesh On Sunday.
Lucknow

यूपी में मानसून मेहरबान... आज भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, मौसम विभाग ने ये की भविष्यवाणी

28 जून 2020

गुरु पूर्णिमा के दिन हर की पौड़ी हरिद्वार में कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज
Puja

गुरु पूर्णिमा के दिन हर की पौड़ी हरिद्वार में कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज
Roorkee Accident News: Six Family Members seated on Bike, Three Killed in Horrible Accident in Roorkee, Photos
Dehradun

बाइक पर छह लोगों को ले जा रहा था युवक, हादसे में पत्नी-भाभी के साथ घर का इकलौता चिराग भी बुझा

28 जून 2020

हरिओम आनंद सुसाइड केस
Meerut

आनंद अस्पताल के एमडी द्वारा खुदकुशी का मामला: हाथ जोड़कर बोले आनंद- मानसी का साथ मत छोड़ना

28 जून 2020

wedding
Meerut

कोरोना ने बदला शादियों का अंदाज: मास्क लगाकर विवाह-बंधन में बंधे कई जोड़े, आठवें फेरे में एक-दूजे को दिया ये वचन

28 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: हत्यारोपी वकील पुलिस पर बना रहे दबाव, पिंटू सेंगर की अधिवक्ता बेटी ने लगाया आरोप

28 जून 2020

couple commits sucide in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद दंपती सुसाइड केस में नया मोड़, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, पहले पल्लवी ने...

28 जून 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: पूर्वांचल के बाहुबली के शूटरों पर शक गहराया, पुलिस की तफ्तीश में मिले अहम सुराग

28 जून 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट से बुद्धिस्ट सर्किट घूमना होगा आसान, यहां देखें सभी जगहों की दूरी

28 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

पढ़ाई और खेल दोनों का नवाब है गोरखपुर का ये लाल, जन्मदिन में मिले तोहफे को हुनर बनाकर जीता गोल्ड मेडल

28 जून 2020

couple commits sucide in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद दंपती सुसाइड केस में चौंकने वाला खुलासा, सामने आया हैरान करने वाला सच

28 जून 2020

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल का एलानः कोरोना को पांच उपायों से शिकस्त देगी दिल्ली सरकार

28 जून 2020

जिला टॉपर दीपिका मिश्रा और सचिन
Agra

UP Board Result: मथुरा में हाईस्कूल की छात्रा दीपिका और इंटर के छात्र सचिन बने टॉपर, पूरी सूची यहां देखें

28 जून 2020

इंटर की टॉपर प्रिया सिंह और हाईस्कूल की नम्रता
Mainpuri

UP Board Result 2020: ये हैं मैनपुरी के टॉपर, हाईस्कूल में नम्रता और इंटर में प्रिया ने पाया पहला स्थान

28 जून 2020

उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुजुर्ग महिला से अभद्रता
बुजुर्ग महिला से अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited