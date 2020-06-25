शहर चुनें
Pintu Sengar murder case: Property dispute, police investigation revolving around electoral rivalry

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड की गुत्थी उलझी, प्रॉपर्टी विवाद, चुनावी रंजिश के इर्द गिर्द घूम रही पुलिस की जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 10:02 AM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिस्ट्रीशीटर पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड की गुत्थी उलझ गई है। प्रॉपर्टी विवाद और राजनीतिक रंजिश के अलावा पुरानी रंजिश के बिंदुओं पर भी पुलिस जांच कर रही है मगर पांच दिन बाद भी किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच सकी है। हत्या की साजिश रचने से लेकर शूटरों तक के बारे में भी पुलिस खास जानकारी नहीं जुटा सकी है।
property dispute police investigation investigation revolving electoral rivalry up news bsp leader murder crime news

