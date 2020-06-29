शहर चुनें
बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: शक के दायरे में पिंटू का पार्टनर, पुलिस की जांच-पड़ताल में एक और नए विवाद का हुआ खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 08:47 AM IST
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
1 of 5
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में पुलिस की जांच में एक नया खुलासा हुआ है। प्रॉपर्टी के धंधे में पिंटू के एक पार्टनर ने फर्जीवाड़ा कर सवा करोड़ रुपये पार कर दिए थे। इसकी जानकारी होने पर पिंटू उस पर पूरी रकम लौटाने का दबाव बना रहा था। पुलिस जल्द उससे पूछताछ करेगी।
