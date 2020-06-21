बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: रंजिश बनी हत्या की वजह, पिंटू सेंगर ने मायावती के लिए खरीदी थी चांद पर जमीन

{"_id":"5eee5fce13bee362f6127adb","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-bought-land-on-the-moon-for-mayawati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजासा
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला