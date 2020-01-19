कानपुर में आतंकी पकड़े जाने के बाद दहशत में लोग, मस्जिदों में हर आने जाने वाले पर रखी जा रही निगाह

{"_id":"5e246afe8ebc3e4b2b1203e5","slug":"panic-spread-after-terrorist-caught-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी मस्जिद में गया था आतंकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e246afe8ebc3e4b2b1203e5","slug":"panic-spread-after-terrorist-caught-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. बम के पकड़े जाने के बाद से लोगों में खौंफ है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e246afe8ebc3e4b2b1203e5","slug":"panic-spread-after-terrorist-caught-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मस्जिद में आने जाने वालों पर नजर रखी जा रही है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e246afe8ebc3e4b2b1203e5","slug":"panic-spread-after-terrorist-caught-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मस्जिदों में अंजान लोगों के आने और ठहरने पर रोक लगा दी गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला