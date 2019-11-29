म्यूजिक नाइट में डीजे की तेज धुनों पर जमकर झूमे छात्र छात्राएं, तकनीकी हुनर दिखा बटोरीं तालियां

{"_id":"5de134e88ebc3e54fc11e4a3","slug":"music-night-hbtu-technical-cultural-fest-adhyaay-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902,\u00a0\u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वॉल ऑफ मेमोरी में सजाईं यादें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला