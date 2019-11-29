शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
म्यूजिक नाइट में डीजे की तेज धुनों पर जमकर झूमे छात्र छात्राएं, तकनीकी हुनर दिखा बटोरीं तालियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 08:48 PM IST
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट अध्याय के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को तकनीक संबंधी प्रतियोगिताओं में हरकोटियंस ने हुनर दिखाया। वहीं म्यूजिक नाइट में देश के टॉप ईडीएम (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डांस म्यूजिक) आर्टिस्टों के ग्रुप एमके शिफ्ट की धुनों पर छात्र झूमते नजर आए। 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट
हरकोर्ट बटलर प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एचबीटीयू) में टेक्नोकल्चरल फेस्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वॉल ऑफ मेमोरी में सजाईं यादें
वॉल ऑफ मेमोरी में सजाईं यादें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
