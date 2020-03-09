सैफई पहुंचे मुलायम-अखिलेश ने कार्यकर्ताओं संग धूमधाम से मनाई होली, सीएम योगी के बारे में कही ये बात

{"_id":"5e6633428ebc3ec54a7e4e4b","slug":"mulayam-and-akhilesh-reached-saifai-celebrated-holi-with-worker-s","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092b\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सैफई स्थित कोठी पर होली कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ होली मनाते मुलायम संग अखिलेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली के कार्यक्रम में मंच पर मौजूद सपा नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैफई में धूमधाम से मनाई होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होली मनाने पहुंचे सपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम अखिलेश के साथ मौजूद सपा नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला