मम्मियों ने बच्चों के साथ रैंप पर की कैटवॉक तो थम गई हर नजर, आप भी देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e5155b48ebc3ef3fa5c6ab1","slug":"moms-on-the-catwalk-with-children-on-the-ramp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0935\u0949\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मम्मियों ने बच्चों को गोद में लेकर रैंप पर किया कैटवॉक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5155b48ebc3ef3fa5c6ab1","slug":"moms-on-the-catwalk-with-children-on-the-ramp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0935\u0949\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चे के साथ कैटवॉक करतीं मम्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5155b48ebc3ef3fa5c6ab1","slug":"moms-on-the-catwalk-with-children-on-the-ramp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0935\u0949\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चों के साथ मम्मियों ने की मस्ती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5155b48ebc3ef3fa5c6ab1","slug":"moms-on-the-catwalk-with-children-on-the-ramp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0935\u0949\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डांस करती बच्चियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5155b48ebc3ef3fa5c6ab1","slug":"moms-on-the-catwalk-with-children-on-the-ramp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0935\u0949\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0925\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डांस करते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला