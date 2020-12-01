MLC Election 2020: शिक्षक-एमएलसी के लिए बांदा, कन्नौज, हरदोई सहित छह जिलों में मतदान शुरू, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fc5dc068ebc3e679f0ba95b","slug":"mlc-election-2020-voting-begins-for-teacher-mlc-in-six-districts-including-banda-kannauj-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MLC Election 2020: \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एमएलसी का मतदान जारी
फर्रुखाबाद: मोहम्मदाबाद के क्षेत्र पंचायत कार्यालय बूथ नंबर 204 पर वोट डालते भोजपुर विधायक नागेन्द्र सिंह
बिधूना में जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक सिंह मीणा व पुलिस अधीक्षक सुनीति ने तहसील परिसर में मतदान स्थलों का किया निरीक्षण
हरदोई: हरपालपुर ब्लाक में बने बूथ पर मतदाताओं के इंतजार में मतदान कर्मी
हरदोई: हरपालपुर ब्लाक में बने बूथ का निरीक्षण करते हुए अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक पश्चिम कपिल देव सिंह
