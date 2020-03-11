उन्नाव: बाग में ले जाकर बच्ची से किया था दुष्कर्म, मिले कपड़े व चप्पल, हैवानियत से सदमे में परिवार

{"_id":"5e68fd678ebc3eeb546f4ace","slug":"misdeed-with-girl-death-during-treatment-in-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932, \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव में नौ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
