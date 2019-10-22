दिवाली पर रंग-बिरंगी झालरों का सजा बाजार, जगमग लालटेन और गणेश-लक्ष्मी को देख आपको भी हो जाएगा प्यार

{"_id":"5daf40818ebc3e93a553f3d0","slug":"markets-decorated-with-colorful-light-s-on-diwali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u00a0\u0930\u0902\u0917-\u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0932\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936-\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सज गयी झालर की बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानों पर सज गई झालरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सज गई झालर मार्केट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
झालर बाजार में खरीददारों की लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
झालर मार्केट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला