Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › Markets decorated with colorful light's on Diwali

दिवाली पर रंग-बिरंगी झालरों का सजा बाजार, जगमग लालटेन और गणेश-लक्ष्मी को देख आपको भी हो जाएगा प्यार

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 11:17 PM IST
कानपुर में सज गयी झालर की बाजार
1 of 5
कानपुर में सज गयी झालर की बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में दिवाली रोशन करने के लिए रंग-बिरंगी झालरों का बाजार सज चुका है। बाजार में चाइनीज झालरों के बीच देसी झालरें भी ग्राहकों को लुभा रही हैं। बाजार में पहली बार ज्योति घंटा व ज्योति लड़ी आई है। इसके अलावा जगमग लालटेन, गणेश-लक्ष्मी भी बाजार में आए हैं।
कानपुर में सज गयी झालर की बाजार
कानपुर में सज गयी झालर की बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानों पर सज गई झालरें
दुकानों पर सज गई झालरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सज गई झालर मार्केट
कानपुर में सज गई झालर मार्केट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झालर बाजार में खरीददारों की लगी भीड़
झालर बाजार में खरीददारों की लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झालर मार्केट
झालर मार्केट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
