Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Mahoba case: Case of death of crusher businessman, uproar of witness

महोबा: क्रशर कारोबारी मामले के गवाह का हंगामा, हवालात की खिड़की तोड़ी, पुलिस संग गालीगलौज का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 10:26 PM IST
अस्पताल में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
अस्पताल में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महोबा जिले में क्रशर कारोबारी इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी की मौत मामले में गवाह कमल उर्फ देवेंद्र ने शुक्रवार की देर शाम शराब के नशे में हमीरपुर चुंगी रोड स्थित परमार मेडिकल केयर (नर्सिंग होम) में जमकर हंगामा किया। हॉस्पिटल संचालक के भतीजे और कर्मियों से मारपीट की व काउंटर से पांच हजार रुपये लूट लिए। कमल ने कोतवाली में पुलिसकर्मियों संग गालीगलौज कर हवालात की खिड़की तोड़ दी।

पुलिस ने उसे जिला अस्पताल भर्ती कराया, जहां से कानपुर रेफर किया गया। कबरई थाना क्षेत्र के राजेंद्र नगर निवासी केशव सविता का बेटा कमल उर्फ देवेंद्र पिता के साथ कारोबार में हाथ बटाता है। वह पिता के साथ क्रशर कारोबारी इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी की मौत मामले में गवाह है। परमार मेडिकल केयर के संचालक प्रशांत परमार ने पुलिस को बताया कि शराब के नशे में कमल शुक्रवार रात उनके हॉस्पिटल में पहुंचा।
अस्पताल में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
अस्पताल में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती देवेंद्र
जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती देवेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवेंद्र के पिता केशव सविता
देवेंद्र के पिता केशव सविता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो)
इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो)
इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
