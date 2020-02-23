शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Mahoba artist will perform in the program of US President

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के सामने महोबा का पाई-डंडा व दिवारी लोकनृत्य जमाएगा रंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 11:58 AM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के कार्यक्रम में महोबा के कलाकार देंगे प्रस्तुति
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के कार्यक्रम में महोबा के कलाकार देंगे प्रस्तुति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के प्रस्तावित भारत दौरे को लेकर 24 फरवरी को आगरा में भ्रमण पर आयोजित स्वागत समारोह कार्यक्रम में बुंदेलखंड के प्रसिद्ध लोक नर्तकों का एक 16 सदस्यीय दल लखनलाल यादव के नेतृत्व में लोककला की प्रस्तुति देगा।
