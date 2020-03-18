कोरोना की चपेट में आई धरती की कलाकृति मिट्टी से उकेरी गई, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e7225518ebc3e72b4220f07","slug":"made-the-artwork-of-the-earth-in-the-grip-of-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएसजेएमयू में टेराकोटा कार्यशाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7225518ebc3e72b4220f07","slug":"made-the-artwork-of-the-earth-in-the-grip-of-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएसजेएमयू में टेराकोटा कार्यशाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7225518ebc3e72b4220f07","slug":"made-the-artwork-of-the-earth-in-the-grip-of-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएसजेएमयू में टेराकोटा कार्यशाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7225518ebc3e72b4220f07","slug":"made-the-artwork-of-the-earth-in-the-grip-of-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएसजेएमयू में टेराकोटा कार्यशाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7225518ebc3e72b4220f07","slug":"made-the-artwork-of-the-earth-in-the-grip-of-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएसजेएमयू में टेराकोटा कार्यशाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला