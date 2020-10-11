घर वाले शादी को नहीं हुए राजी तो प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान, पेड़ पर एक ही साड़ी से बाहों में बाहें डाल लगाई फांसी

{"_id":"5f82d4618ebc3e9bff7e1177","slug":"loving-couple-hanged-their-lives-both-found-dead-in-hanging","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान
- फोटो : amar ujala
जाति अलग अलग होने की वजह से शादी नहीं हो सकी
- फोटो : amar ujala
इसी पेड़ से लटक कर लगाई थी दोनों ने फांसी
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखेते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
मृतक रवि वर्मा
- फोटो : amar ujala