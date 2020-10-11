शहर चुनें
घर वाले शादी को नहीं हुए राजी तो प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान, पेड़ पर एक ही साड़ी से बाहों में बाहें डाल लगाई फांसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 03:34 PM IST
प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान
प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान - फोटो : amar ujala
परिजन शादी के लिए नहीं तैयार हुए तो सिविल लाइंस स्थित डीएम कंपाउंड में रहने वाले प्रेमी युगल ने शुक्रवार रात को पेड़ से फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। दोनों अलग-अलग जाति के थे। कोतवाली इंस्पेक्टर संजीवकांत मिश्र ने बताया कि डीएम कंपाउंड निवासी विजयलक्ष्मी का बेटा रवि वर्मा (28) एक दूध कंपनी में सेल्समैन था।

 
पर्वतारोही नीतीश ने 19086 फीट ऊंचाई पर लहराया तिरंगा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के लाल ने 19 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर लहराया तिरंगा, जानिए कैसे पूरा हुआ संघर्ष का ये सफर

11 अक्टूबर 2020

न्यायालय में पेश किए पीएफआई के सदस्य
Agra

Hathras Case: ईडी की टीम करेगी चारों संदिग्धों से पूछताछ, सीएफआई के दो और सदस्यों के घर क्राइम ब्रांच की दस्तक

11 अक्टूबर 2020

triple riding in up
Meerut

स्कूटी से सड़क पर रेस, सौ के पार बाइक की रफ्तार, किशोरों के हाथ में मौत की चाबी दे रहे अभिभावक

11 अक्टूबर 2020

रितु जायसवाल
Bihar

कार कीचड़ में फंसी तो करनी पड़ी बैलगाड़ी की सवारी, अब आईएएस की पत्नी ने थामी 'लालटेन'

11 अक्टूबर 2020

uttarakhand news: roorkee tehsildar government vehicle fell in to canal
Dehradun

नहर में गिरी सरकारी गाड़ी, रुड़की तहसीलदार सहित तीन की मौत, तस्वीरों में देखें राहत बचाव कार्य

11 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: सुपारी में दो लाख का चंदा देने वाले का भी नाम केस से हटाया, पुलिस के खेल का खुलासा

11 अक्टूबर 2020

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मना नंदोत्सव
Agra

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मना नंदोत्सव, हिंडोले में विराजमान होकर भक्तों को दिए दर्शन, देखें तस्वीरें

11 अक्टूबर 2020

एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
Kanpur

अपराजिता: चार साल की उम्र में दोनों हाथ और एक पैर गंवाया, अब बिना हाथों के कंप्यूटर व मोबाइल चलाती हैं सरिता

11 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना।
Gorakhpur

80 के दशक में यहां काम करने का रहता था भौकाल, हाथ में महंगी घड़ी-स्कूटर देख लोग करते थे सलाम

11 अक्टूबर 2020

रामगढ़ताल।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की पहचान बन चुका है सीएम योगी का ये ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी खूबसूरती

11 अक्टूबर 2020

स्कूल के अंदर चल रहा था कोचिंग सेंटर।
Deoria

यूपी: कॉलेज कैंपस में चल रहा था कोचिंग सेंटर, एसडीएम ने मारा छापा तो ऐसे भागे छात्र

11 अक्टूबर 2020

अवैध कब्जा हटाया गया।
Deoria

तस्वीरें: अवैध कब्जे की जमीन पर चला प्रशासन का बुलडोजर, बदहवास महिलाओं ने कहा- सिर से उठ गया साया

11 अक्टूबर 2020

स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने नहीं किए उपाय
Agra

आगराः चार लाख लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़, फेफड़ों में घुल रहा जहर

11 अक्टूबर 2020

manhole
Meerut

अमर उजाला अभियान: सड़क से दो फुट ऊपर लगाए मैनहोल के ढक्कन, लगातार हो रही दुघर्टनाएं

11 अक्टूबर 2020

रामगढ़ताल।
Gorakhpur

पर्यटन के साथ वाटर स्पोर्ट्स का केंद्र बनेगा रामगढ़ ताल, तेजी से हो रहा है शहर का विकास

11 अक्टूबर 2020

कार के ऊपर रखा बम।
Bhadohi

यूपी: दो बम होने से दहशत का माहौल, एक प्रधान की कार में दूसरा गांव में मिला, नक्सलियों से जुड़े तार

11 अक्टूबर 2020

कांग्रेस कार्यालय में हंगामा।
Deoria

यूपी: कांग्रेस से टिकट मांग रही महिला नेत्री ने राष्ट्रीय सचिव से की हाथापाई, कहा- गलत आदमी को क्यों दिया टिकट

11 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस अफसर नहर से कार को निकलवाते हुए
Meerut

तस्वीरें: नैनीताल से ट्रेनिंग कर रुड़की लौट रहीं थीं तहसीलदार, रेलिंग तोड़कर नहर में समाई कार, तीन की मौत

11 अक्टूबर 2020

ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
Agra

पहली बार वीकेंड में दिख रही पर्यटकों कमी, ताजमहल पर आए कम सैलानी

11 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की चिता जलाने का एक और वीडियो वायरल, सामने आया उस रात का सच

11 अक्टूबर 2020

शंकुधारा में बन रहीं प्रतिमाएं।
Uttar Pradesh

यूपी: सरकार से तो पंडाल और प्रतिमा लगाने की मिल गई अनुमति, लेकिन अब खड़ी हो गई ये बड़ी समस्या

11 अक्टूबर 2020

काशवी गौतम
Chandigarh

IPL 2020 में खेलेगी 16 साल की ये लड़की, रचा था वो इतिहास... कायल हो गए सचिन-विराट

11 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान
प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान - फोटो : amar ujala
जाति अलग अलग होने की वजह से शादी नहीं हो सकी
जाति अलग अलग होने की वजह से शादी नहीं हो सकी - फोटो : amar ujala
इसी पेड़ से लटक कर लगाई थी दोनों ने फांसी
इसी पेड़ से लटक कर लगाई थी दोनों ने फांसी - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखेते परिजन
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखेते परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
मृतक रवि वर्मा
मृतक रवि वर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
