लोहड़ी पर्व: सुंदर मुंदरिए हो, तेरा कौन विचारा हो..., ढोल बजाकर किया भांगड़ा, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e1caf268ebc3e880833a6cb","slug":"lohri-2020-celebration-in-kanpur-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935:\u00a0\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b, \u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b..., \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहड़ी पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1caf268ebc3e880833a6cb","slug":"lohri-2020-celebration-in-kanpur-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935:\u00a0\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b, \u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b..., \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहड़ी पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1caf268ebc3e880833a6cb","slug":"lohri-2020-celebration-in-kanpur-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935:\u00a0\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b, \u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b..., \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहड़ी पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1caf268ebc3e880833a6cb","slug":"lohri-2020-celebration-in-kanpur-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935:\u00a0\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b, \u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b..., \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहड़ी पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1caf268ebc3e880833a6cb","slug":"lohri-2020-celebration-in-kanpur-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935:\u00a0\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b, \u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b..., \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहड़ी पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1caf268ebc3e880833a6cb","slug":"lohri-2020-celebration-in-kanpur-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935:\u00a0\u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b, \u0924\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b..., \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहड़ी पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला