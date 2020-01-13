शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
लोहड़ी पर्व: सुंदर मुंदरिए हो, तेरा कौन विचारा हो..., ढोल बजाकर किया भांगड़ा, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 11:39 PM IST
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुंदर मुंदरिए हो, तेरा कौन विचारा हो, दुल्ला भट्टी वाला हो...। लोहड़ी के मौके पर सोमवार को यह गीत कई जगह गूंजा। अग्नि प्रज्ज्वलित कर सिख परिवारों ने पंजाबी गीतों के साथ ढोल की धुन पर जमकर गिद्दा और भंगड़ा किया। नाचने-गाने का यह सिलसिला देर रात तक चला। उधर, कानपुर के कई स्कूलों में भी लोहड़ी मनाई गई। छोटे-छोटे बच्चों के साथ शिक्षिकाओं ने भी पर्व की खुशियां बांटी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहड़ी पर्व
लोहड़ी पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
