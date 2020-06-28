शहर चुनें
यूपी: आठ जिलों में टिड्डी दल का प्रकोप, प्रशासन ने जारी किया अलर्ट, फसलें बचाने में जुटे किसान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 10:54 PM IST
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंट्रल यूपी और बुंदेलखंड के कुछ हिस्से में टिड्डी दल का प्रकोप गहरा गया है। शनिवार रात से रविवार शाम तक अलग-अलग इलाकों में भारी संख्या में टिड्डियों के दल पहुंचने से अफरा तफरी मची रही। कहीं कीटनाशक के छिड़काव से तो कहीं किसान शोर-शराबा करके हालात काबू करने की कोशिश में जुटे रहे। किसी भी जिले में कृषि विभाग टिड्डी दल से नुकसान का आंकड़ा स्पष्ट नहीं कर सका है।

 
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल
टिड्डी दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल
टिड्डी दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृषि विभाग की टीम ने लोगों को गांव जाकर किया जागरूक
कृषि विभाग की टीम ने लोगों को गांव जाकर किया जागरूक - फोटो : amar ujala
टिड्डी दलाें को भगाने के लिए किया जा रहा धुआं
टिड्डी दलाें को भगाने के लिए किया जा रहा धुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
