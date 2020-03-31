शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   lockdown news: see the condition of surrounding districts including Kanpur up

लॉकडाउन का सातवां दिन: लोगों की हर हरकत पर पुलिस की नजर, देखें कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 11:52 AM IST
लॉकडाउन का सातवां दिन
1 of 5
लॉकडाउन का सातवां दिन - फोटो : अमर उाजला
लॉकडाउन के सातवें दिन कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, औरैया, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, हरदोई, महोबा, बांदा, हमीरपुर, उरई में सुबह दुकानें खुली। चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात दिखी।

 
