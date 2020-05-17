यूपी: इन आठ जिलों की सीमाएं सील, हाईवे पर फंसे बेबस मुसाफिर, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के जिलों की सीमाएं सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec0fd738ebc3e9065581752","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-migrant-workers-family-trapped-in-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0920 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रवासियों ने किया हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला