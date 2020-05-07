शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Lockdown: In these cities of UP, workers stranded in other states returned by special trains and buses

लॉकडाउन: यूपी के इन शहरों में दूसरे राज्यों में फंसे मजदूरों को स्पेशल ट्रेन और बसों से घर पहुंचाया गया, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 04:19 PM IST
लॉकडाउन फेज-3
1 of 7
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कई शहरों में दूसरे राज्यों में फंसे मजदूर गुरुवार को स्पेशल ट्रेन और बसों से वापस आए। बस स्टॉप व रेलवे स्टेशनों पर वापस आने वाले यात्रियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब पढ़े अमर उजाला ई-पेपर फ्री में | कहीं भी, कभी भी |
Click here
विज्ञापन
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लॉकडाउन के चलते सड़क पर हुई शादी
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः ये पांच जोड़े कभी भूल न पाएंगे अपनी शादी के किस्से, सरेराह संगिनी को पहनानी पड़ी वरमाला

7 मई 2020

vulture
Gorakhpur

नेपाल से भटक कर भारत आ गया था ये गिद्ध, यहां ऐसे की गई इसकी खातिरदारी

7 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: पुलिस मुस्तैद, जनता लॉकडाउन तोड़ने में मस्त, कानपुर का हाल बताती तस्वीरें

7 मई 2020

सुपरमून 2020
Gorakhpur

Super Moon 2020: साल के आखिरी 'सुपरमून' का आज होगा दीदार, यहां देख सकते हैं चांद की खूबसूरती

7 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Puja

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

ऑनलाइन ठगी का नया तरीका, देखिए कहीं आप भी शिकार न बन जाएं...किताबें खरीदें पर ध्यान से

7 मई 2020

प्याज हुआ सस्ता
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में खास से आम हो गया प्याज, बेहद सस्ता हुआ, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

7 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खुशखबरीः एमडी-एमएस करने के लिए इस राज्य ने बदले आरक्षण के नियम, पांच क्लिक करके पढ़ें

7 मई 2020

fresh snowfall in rohtang BRO clearing snow on Manali Leh road
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: मई में ताजा बर्फबारी, रोहतांग दर्रा में वाहनों की आवाजाही हुई बंद

7 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: तेज गर्जन के साथ आसमान में छाए बादल, मौसम हुआ सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

7 मई 2020

roorkee: army close road, villagers got angry, four injured
Dehradun

कोरोना के कारण रास्ता बंद किए जाने पर फूटा गुस्सा, सेना और ग्रामीणों में पथराव, चार घायल

7 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Puja

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
रियाज नायकू का बेगपोरा में एनकाउंटर
Jammu

आतंकी नायकू को 40 किलो आईईडी से उड़ाना पड़ा! देखें कितना चुनौतीपूर्ण था ये एनकाउंटर

7 मई 2020

परिवार के साथ जूता कारीगर राम सिंह
Agra

लॉकडाउन में गरीब पिता का दर्द: इलाज के लिए रुपये नहीं थे, एक बेटी ने तोड़ा दम, दूसरी है बीमार

7 मई 2020

IAS anuj malik
Gorakhpur

जिस महिला आईएएस की गाड़ी पर हुआ पथराव, उनके कामों को जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

7 मई 2020

रियाज नायकू का बेगपोरा में एनकाउंटर
Jammu

बेगपोरा ऑपरेशनः खोदना पड़ा रेलवे ट्रैक और उड़ाना पड़ा ठिकाना, ऐसे हुआ नायकू का खात्मा

7 मई 2020

pratapgarh news
Pratapgarh

कोरोना पाजिटिव युवक और दोस्त पर केस, चंडीगढ़ से दोस्त के साथ बाइक से आया था पीड़ित

7 मई 2020

kaushambi news
Kaushambi

कौशाम्बी में टायर फटा, गड्ढ़े में पलटी बोलेरो, नलकूप सचिव सहित दो मरे 

7 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: कोरोना की आशंका में चार भर्ती, एक महिला की मौत

7 मई 2020

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: गुजरात से 1172 श्रमिकों को लेकर पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन

6 मई 2020

Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy Hail Storm with rain in dehradun, snowfall in hilly areas, Amazing Visuals Photos
Dehradun

देहरादून: झमाझम बारिश के साथ जमकर गिरे ओले, सड़कों पर बिछ गई सफेद चादर, देखिए तस्वीरें...

6 मई 2020

बिजली टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
Kanpur

पुलिस कार्रवाई से क्षुब्ध युवक बिजली के टावर पर चढ़ा, कई घंटे चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा फिर कही ये बात

6 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

शंकरघाट स्थित शवदाह गृह में विरोध के बाद फाफामऊ घाट पर इंजीनियर का अंतिम संस्कार

6 मई 2020

विलाप करती पत्नी
Meerut

मेरठ में कोरोना का कहर, अब तक नौ लोगों की मौत, आखिरी बार पति का चेहरा नहीं देख सकीं पत्नी, भावुक तस्वीरें

6 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन फेज-3
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन फेज-3
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन फेज-3
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन फेज-3
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन फेज-3
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन फेज-3
लॉकडाउन फेज-3 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झकरकटी बस अड्डे पर लगी भीड़
झकरकटी बस अड्डे पर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited