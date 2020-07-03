Kanpur Encounter: नम आंखों से सीएम योगी सहित परिजनों ने आठ शहीदों को दी अंतिम विदाई, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीदों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते साथी पुलिस कर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नम आंखों से दी परिजनों ने विदाई
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साथियों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते पुलिस कर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम ने अपने पिता को खो दिया
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साथियों की मौत पर रोते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी, डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य सहित कई लोग रहे मौजूद
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eff5d2895d36035f41a7f18","slug":"kanpur-encounter-the-families-including-cm-yogi-gave-last-farewell-to-the-eight-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, मौके पर एडीजी एलओ प्रशांत कुमार
- फोटो : amar ujala