Kanpur Encounter: नम आंखों से सीएम योगी सहित परिजनों ने आठ शहीदों को दी अंतिम विदाई, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 10:14 PM IST
शहीदों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते साथी पुलिस कर्मी
1 of 9
शहीदों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते साथी पुलिस कर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में चौबेपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बिकरू गांव में कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे और उसके साथियों से मुठभेड़ में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हो गए। शहीदों में सीओ बिल्हौर, एसओ शिवराजपुर के अलावा दो दरोगा, चार सिपाही शामिल हैं। शातिर बदमाशों ने गोलियों के अलावा बम और कुल्हाड़ी जैसे धारदार हथियारों से पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला किया।

 
शहीदों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते साथी पुलिस कर्मी
शहीदों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते साथी पुलिस कर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
नम आंखों से दी परिजनों ने विदाई
नम आंखों से दी परिजनों ने विदाई - फोटो : amar ujala
साथियों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते पुलिस कर्मी
साथियों के पार्थिव शरीर ले जाते पुलिस कर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
मासूम ने अपने पिता को खो दिया
मासूम ने अपने पिता को खो दिया - फोटो : amar ujala
सीएम योगी ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर
सीएम योगी ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर - फोटो : amar ujala
साथियों की मौत पर रोते पुलिसकर्मी
साथियों की मौत पर रोते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
सीएम योगी, डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य सहित कई लोग रहे मौजूद
सीएम योगी, डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य सहित कई लोग रहे मौजूद - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, मौके पर एडीजी एलओ प्रशांत कुमार
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, मौके पर एडीजी एलओ प्रशांत कुमार - फोटो : amar ujala
