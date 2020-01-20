दुनिया के दस सबसे शातिर दिमाग वाले आतंकियों में शामिल है जलीस अंसारी, एसटीएफ ने शुरू की छानबीन

{"_id":"5e2558038ebc3e7e583b18d1","slug":"jalis-ansari-is-among-the-world-s-ten-most-vicious-minded-terrorists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0928\u092c\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आतंकी जलीस अंसारी, उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
जलीस की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से हड़कंप मचा हुआ है
दुनिया के 10 सबसे शातिर आतंकियों में शामिल है जलीस
जलीस अंसारी
डॉ. बम से हुई पूछताछ
