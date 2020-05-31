गौरव हत्याकांड: सदमे में परिजन, मुख्य आरोपी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर, 31 मई जन्मदिन से जुड़ी यादें परिजनों को कचोट रहीं

{"_id":"5ed3503400c5977c537983cf","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-latest-update-accused-away-from-police-hold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930, 31 \u092e\u0908 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094b\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed3503400c5977c537983cf","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-latest-update-accused-away-from-police-hold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930, 31 \u092e\u0908 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094b\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव सिंह चंदेल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed3503400c5977c537983cf","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-latest-update-accused-away-from-police-hold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930, 31 \u092e\u0908 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094b\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed3503400c5977c537983cf","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-latest-update-accused-away-from-police-hold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930, 31 \u092e\u0908 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094b\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed3503400c5977c537983cf","slug":"gaurav-chandel-murder-case-latest-update-accused-away-from-police-hold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930, 31 \u092e\u0908 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094b\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव चंदेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला