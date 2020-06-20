शहर चुनें
EX BSP leader shot, Bike riding miscreants fired on the history sheeter Pintu Sengar in kanpur

यूपी: बसपा नेता की हत्या, कैमरे में कैद हुए बदमाश, फुटेज जारी, बदमाशों की एक बाइक पर लगा है पुलिस का लोगो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 08:38 PM IST
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में चकेरी थाना क्षेत्र के जेके कॉलोनी आशियाना में बसपा नेता व हिस्ट्रीशीटर नरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर उर्फ पिंटू सेंगर (52) की शनिवार दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या कर दी गई। मोटरसाइकिलों से आए नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने 32 बोर की पिस्टल से करीब 15 राउंड फायरिंग की।

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती को चांद पर जमीन खरीदकर तोहफे में देने की बात पर पिंटू सेंगर सुर्खियों में आए थे। नरेंद्र पर हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, जमीन हथियाने जैसे कई मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस को आशंका है कि इन्हीं में से किसी मामले को लेकर उसकी हत्या की गई।
 
up news hindi news murder news bsp leader murder bsp leader crime news crime news kanpur

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
जांच करती पुलिस
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
