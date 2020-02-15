नशे में धुत गेटमैन ने बंद नहीं की क्रॉसिंग, ट्रेन लेकर पहुंचे चालक ने ट्रेन रोक बंद किया फाटक

{"_id":"5e4817ac8ebc3ee61b2d48e7","slug":"drunken-getman-did-not-stop-the-crossing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093e\u091f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेश में धुत गेट मैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4817ac8ebc3ee61b2d48e7","slug":"drunken-getman-did-not-stop-the-crossing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093e\u091f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नशे में धुत गेटमैन ने बंद नहीं की क्रॉसिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4817ac8ebc3ee61b2d48e7","slug":"drunken-getman-did-not-stop-the-crossing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093e\u091f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठीक से खड़ा भी नहीं हो पा रहा था गेटमैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4817ac8ebc3ee61b2d48e7","slug":"drunken-getman-did-not-stop-the-crossing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093e\u091f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नशे में धुत गेटमैन बार बार गिर रहा था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4817ac8ebc3ee61b2d48e7","slug":"drunken-getman-did-not-stop-the-crossing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0947\u091f\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093e\u091f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उठते ही गिर पड़ा नशे में धुत गेट मैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला