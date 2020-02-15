शहर चुनें

नशे में धुत गेटमैन ने बंद नहीं की क्रॉसिंग, ट्रेन लेकर पहुंचे चालक ने ट्रेन रोक बंद किया फाटक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 09:45 PM IST
नेश में धुत गेट मैन
1 of 5
नेश में धुत गेट मैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा-छपरा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस के ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से शनिवार को कानपुर फर्रुखाबाद रूट की बकोठी रेलवे क्रासिंग पर बड़ा हादसा होते बच गया। नशे में धुत गेटमैन ने ट्रेन के आने के पहले क्रासिंग बंद नहीं की। ड्राइवर की नजर पड़ते ही उसने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन रोक दी।
नेश में धुत गेट मैन
नेश में धुत गेट मैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नशे में धुत गेटमैन ने बंद नहीं की क्रॉसिंग
नशे में धुत गेटमैन ने बंद नहीं की क्रॉसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठीक से खड़ा भी नहीं हो पा रहा था गेटमैन
ठीक से खड़ा भी नहीं हो पा रहा था गेटमैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नशे में धुत गेटमैन बार बार गिर रहा था
नशे में धुत गेटमैन बार बार गिर रहा था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उठते ही गिर पड़ा नशे में धुत गेट मैन
उठते ही गिर पड़ा नशे में धुत गेट मैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
