ओटी में घुसे कुत्ते ने नवजात को नोच मार डाला, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने किया निरीक्षण, नहीं मिला कोई डॉक्टर

{"_id":"5e1df2328ebc3e4b381de228","slug":"dog-entered-the-ot-killed-the-newborn-the-health-department-inspected","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091a \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुत्ते ने नवजात बच्चे की आंख नोची, दर्दनाक मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद अस्पताल के बाहर हंगामा करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों को समझाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुत्ते ने नवजात बच्चे की आंख नोची, दर्दनाक मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला