यूपी: भारी बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद, किसानों में आक्रोश, नौ घंटे तक हाईवे किया जाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 08:56 PM IST
गुस्साए किसानों ने हाईवे किया जाम
गुस्साए किसानों ने हाईवे किया जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में भारी बारिश और ओलावृष्टि के बाद लहलहाती फसलें तबाह हो गई हैं। फसल बर्बाद होने से किसानों में शनिवार को गुस्सा भड़क गया। बर्बाद फसल का मुआवजा पाने की मांग कर रहे किसानों ने हाईवे जाम कर दिया। यह हाल एक दो नहीं कुल 9 स्थानों पर जारी रहा। प्रयागराज से चित्रकूट मुख्यालय जा रहे जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री नंदगोपाल नंदी के काफिले को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रोक लिया।

 
गुस्साए किसानों ने हाईवे किया जाम
गुस्साए किसानों ने हाईवे किया जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंत्री नंदगोपाल नंदी को ओला दिखाते किसान
मंत्री नंदगोपाल नंदी को ओला दिखाते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के साथ हुई भीषण ओलावृष्टि
बारिश के साथ हुई भीषण ओलावृष्टि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसल बर्बाद होने के बाद सिर पकड़े बैठा किसान
फसल बर्बाद होने के बाद सिर पकड़े बैठा किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई मकानों की छतें टूट गईं
कई मकानों की छतें टूट गईं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से पटी हुई सड़क
ओलावृष्टि से पटी हुई सड़क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
