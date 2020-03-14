यूपी: भारी बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद, किसानों में आक्रोश, नौ घंटे तक हाईवे किया जाम

{"_id":"5e6cf5c28ebc3ea7ec01f407","slug":"crops-wasted-due-to-heavy-rains-and-hail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0938\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0928\u094c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुस्साए किसानों ने हाईवे किया जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंत्री नंदगोपाल नंदी को ओला दिखाते किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के साथ हुई भीषण ओलावृष्टि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसल बर्बाद होने के बाद सिर पकड़े बैठा किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई मकानों की छतें टूट गईं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से पटी हुई सड़क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला