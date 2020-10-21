यूपी: कोविड नियमों की उड़ाई गईं धज्जियां, गोरिये...गोली चल जाएगी गाने पर डांसर से लगवाए ठुमके, हवाई फायरिंग

{"_id":"5f9024188ebc3e9b8409ef2c","slug":"covid-rules-were-blown-away-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0947...\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u090f \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947, \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठुमके लगाती डांसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठुमके लगाती डांसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठुमके लगाती डांसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठुमके लगाती डांसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठुमके लगाती डांसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला