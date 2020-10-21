शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hardoi ›   Covid rules were blown away in hardoi

यूपी: कोविड नियमों की उड़ाई गईं धज्जियां, गोरिये...गोली चल जाएगी गाने पर डांसर से लगवाए ठुमके, हवाई फायरिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 05:39 PM IST
ठुमके लगाती डांसर
1 of 5
ठुमके लगाती डांसर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई जिले के टड़ियावां विकास खंड के ग्राम हर्रई में आयोजित रंगारंग कार्यक्रम के दौरान हो रहे नाच में एक युवक ने तमंचे से फायरिंग कर दी। इसका वीडियो बुधवार को वायरल हो गया।
