Coronavirus news in kanpur, Death of corona patient, coronavirus news update

कानपुर: बीमा अस्पताल में कोरोना संदिग्धों को ले जाने पर भड़के लोग, यहां से 15 घंटे बाद हुए शिफ्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 02:01 PM IST
कानपुर कोरोना वायरस
कानपुर कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला

कानपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मृतक के स्वजनों को पांडुनगर स्थित बीमा अस्पताल में क्वारंटीन कराए जाने पर मंगलवार रात इलाकाई लोग नाराज हो गए। उन्होंने अस्पताल परिसर में गंदगी करने और टहलने का आरोप लगाते हुए विरोध जताया था। 

 

