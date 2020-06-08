Coronavirus: कानपुर में कोरोना से 17वीं मौत, 10 और संक्रमित मिले, हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में पसरा मौत का सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5ede62298ebc3e90233f1b52","slug":"coronavirus-live-update-kanpur-17th-death-due-to-corona-10-more-infected-found","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Coronavirus: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 17\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 10 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
कहीं कहीं सिर्फ एक दो लोग नजर आए
- फोटो : amar ujala
दूर दूर तक हॉटस्पॉट पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों में कोरोना की दहशत
- फोटो : amar ujala
घरों में दुबके लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala