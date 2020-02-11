शहर चुनें

कानपुर के शाहीन बाग में सीएए विरोध प्रदर्शन हुआ उग्र, मिनरल वॉटर की बोतल के साथ बांटी गई बिरियानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 08:15 AM IST
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के विरोध में चमनगंज में चल रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन को शह देने वाले पर्दे के पीछे हैं। सामने से कोई भी प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं कर रहा है। लिहाजा हर प्रदर्शनकारी लीडर बना हुआ है। धरने में बैठी महिलाओं को पीने के लिए मिनरल वॉटर और खाने के लिए बिरियानी बांटी जा रही है।

कोई भी एक-दूसरे की बात मानने को तैयार नहीं है। इस कारण पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारी भी यह नहीं तय कर पा रहे कि वे बात किससे करें। शनिवार को डीएम और डीआईजी ने मोहम्मद अली पार्क से धरना प्रदर्शन खत्म होने का एलान किया था, हालांकि धरना जारी रहा।

 
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस अलर्ट
पुलिस अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
