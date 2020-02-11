शहर चुनें

सीएए विरोध: पुलिस का दावा, आपसी राजनीति से प्रदर्शन को मिली हवा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 11:00 AM IST
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन, पुलिस अलर्ट
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन, पुलिस अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में दोबारा शुरू हुए प्रदर्शन के पीछे संगठनों की आपसी राजनीति है। ये दावा शहर पुलिस कर रही है। पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि प्रदर्शन में शामिल संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों में आपस में ही धरना समाप्त कराने का श्रेय लेने को लेकर होड़ मच गई। जिनको ये महसूस हुआ कि इसका श्रेय उनको नहीं मिला वही लोग प्रदर्शन को हवा दे रहे हैं। पुलिस ने पांच छह लोगों को चिन्हित भी किया है।
